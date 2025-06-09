Jonathan David in action for Canada (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Jonathan David’s future has reportedly still not been decided, and that could potentially be good news for Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans.

The Canada international has been mentioned as a possible target for Newcastle this summer in a report by the Chronicle, as the Magpies are in the hunt for a new signing up front.

The report notes that David is a free agent this summer as his Lille contract has come to an end, and it seems a move to Serie A has not been wrapped up.

This ties in with what experienced Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla reported in his exclusive CaughtOffside column recently, as he stated that Napoli looked to be signing David, but decided to wait before finalising the deal.

Pedulla also mentioned interest from Juventus, but with nothing advancing, the Chronicle suggest this could now open the door for Newcastle again.

Jonathan David has the attributes to be a superb signing for Newcastle

As well as the fact that he’d be a free agent, David is simply a proven goal-scorer at the highest level that any ambitious club would want to sign.

The 25-year-old was a consistently prolific scorer during his time at Lille, as you can see from his stats below…

In his career in total, David has 180 goals for club and country, and looks like someone who should have little trouble fitting in in the Premier League.

Where would Jonathan David fit in at Newcastle?

Of course, Newcastle already have Alexander Isak as a top quality first-choice centre-forward.

It remains to be seen if David would start a lot of games due to Isak’s presence, or if Eddie Howe might change his tactics to play two up front.

The lure of playing in England could be key for the player, though, as the Chronicle quoted something he said about it a few years ago.

“In England, when I watch the matches, everything is full each time. As a player, it motivates you even more,” he said.

“I don’t know, I think it’s possible, very possible [I could play in England one day]. I don’t know if I can find myself anywhere other than the Premier League. It could well be the Premier League. It’s a very nice atmosphere.”