Jack Grealish has been linked with Newcastle United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly only prepared to sign Jack Grealish from Manchester City if they can have him on loan.

The England international has struggled to find his best form at Man City, despite an impressive trophy haul since his big-money move from Aston Villa back in the summer of 2021.

It now seems Grealish could be allowed to leave City, as Pep Guardiola will surely want to rebuild his squad after a disappointing season.

And according to the Sun, one suitor for Grealish could be Newcastle, but their condition is that they only want the 29-year-old on loan.

The report adds that this would likely be the case for other interested clubs as well, while Grealish has been left out of City’s Club World Cup squad.

Jack Grealish transfer out of Man City looks inevitable

It’s very hard to see Grealish staying at the Etihad Stadium for much longer, as he’s simply not done enough to warrant a regular place in Guardiola’s side.

It’s clear that Grealish is still a player of real quality, but we’ve just never quite seen him play with that same swagger that made him such a joy to watch during his time at Villa.

It will be interesting to see if he can now revive his career at a club like Newcastle.

Eddie Howe could be a good fit for Jack Grealish

Guardiola’s management style perhaps doesn’t allow for much in the way of individual expression, but Grealish could fare better playing under Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

There is a strict structure in place at City that has worked very well for them, but Grealish might be more suited to the kind of football NUFC play.

Howe’s sides often tend to play with a lot of energy and creativity in attack, with players like Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon faring particularly well in recent times.