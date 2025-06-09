Benjamin Sesko could move to Saudi Arabia this summer (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images, Peter Powell/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal will sign a new striker this summer, but there is now a chance that they lose out on their current leading target for the position.

It’s well known that Arsenal are in the market for a new number nine, with the club having taken the decision to address their woes in the position. A number of targets have been identified over the last few months, but as of right now, the top target is undoubtedly RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

It has been reported in recent days that Arsenal and Sesko have agreed personal terms, meaning that club-to-club talks is all that remains before a deal can be done. But a serious concern has now arisen for Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta, the club’s sporting department.

As reported by CBS, Al Hilal have now set their sights on Sesko after being rejected by Victor Osimhen over the weekend. The Saudi club are determined to sign a new striker this summer, and they are expected to test the resolve of RB Leipzig and their Slovenian striker.

At this stage, it is not yet clear whether Sesko, who scored 21 times for RB Leipzig last season across all competitions, would be interesting in a move to Saudi Arabia. He is only 22, so he is at the stage of his career where he may want to continue playing at the top level in Europe – and Arsenal will hope that this is the case.

It will be interesting to see whether Al Hilal make a concrete attempt to sign Sesko in the coming days, given that they are competing in this summer’s Club World Cup. Whatever happens, Arsenal will hope that no agreement is reached – but even if it is, they are still interested in Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres.