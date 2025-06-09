Youri Tielemans scores for Belgium (Photo by BBC Sport)

Youri Tielemans had an excellent 2024-25 season for Aston Villa, and he is still playing at a high level after switching on to the international stage.

Tielemans was regarded by many as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League last season, and he was certainly one of Aston Villa’s standout performers across all competitions. And that form he showed has been transferred on to the international stage with Belgium, whom he is currently playing for against Wales in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in Brussels.

Belgium are dominating the Welsh, with Tielemans at the heart of the performance. And the 28-year-old capped that by scoring the second goal of the evening for the Red Devils.

Youri Tielemans scores for Belgium in 2026 World Cup qualifier

Tielemans | ?? Belgium 2-0 Wales ???????pic.twitter.com/kJC4yeBNY8 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) June 9, 2025

It was an excellent team goal from Belgium, which was capped off by young full-back Maxim De Cuyper cutting the ball back to Tielemans, who stabbed into the roof of Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow’s net.

It is a fine finish from Tielemans, who adds to the five goals he scored for Aston Villa during the 2024-25 season. Belgium are already well on their way to victory in the match, as they lead 3-1 at half time courtesy of goals from Romelu Lukaku and Jeremy Doku either side of Tielemans finding the back of the net.

Aston Villa fans will be delighted to see their player finding the back of the net again, although there could be some uneasiness in regards to his situation at Villa Park. There is a chance that he is sold this summer in order to help the club with their well-documented PSR problems, with Saudi Arabian clubs believed to have an interest in signing him during the second transfer window of the summer.

For now, focus is on Tielemans’ performance on the pitch, which are still at a very high level.