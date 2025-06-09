Josh Brownhill is edging closer to joining West Ham (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

West Ham are planning significant changes to their squad this summer, and one player that looks set to arrive is Josh Brownhill.

The likes of Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek are expected to leave West Ham during the summer transfer window, and as such, replacements will be needed. But due to the fact that the club are looking to be financially-savvy, low-cost options are being pursued.

One of those is Brownhill, whose Burnley contract expires at the end of this month. He has been on West Ham’s radar for a while, and he’s now expected to make the move to the London Stadium.

West Ham on course to sign Josh Brownhill as free agent

As per Football Insider, former scout Mick Brown has revealed that West Ham are closing in on the signing of Brownhill.

“Josh Brownhill looks like he is going to West Ham. They’ve been looking at that deal and from what I hear they’re getting closer to an agreement.

It’s going to be a huge blow to Burnley, because I have no doubts they would have wanted to keep him after the season he had. He’s a player who will give you at least a 7/10 performance every week. He often goes unnoticed, but he can be very important and he’ll give West Ham something different.

“I think he’s an improvement on what they’ve got at the moment, and he’s a good professional which is always good to have in the dressing room. It’s a good move, I think, for him and for West Ham. But it’s a bit disappointing from a Burnley point of view that he’s leaving.”

Brownhill, who scored 18 goals for Burnley last season, would be a very shrewd signing for West Ham. But for now, it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal over the line.