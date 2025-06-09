Harvey Elliott is set to leave Liverpool this summer (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

West Ham are in need of several new players this summer on the back of a very disappointing 2024-25 season – and especially so in the Premier League. Midfield and forward areas will be addressed, and one player that would help with both is Harvey Elliott.

Elliott has struggled for prominence at Liverpool since Arne Slot’s arrival as manager. He managed only 28 appearances last season across all competitions, and in the Premier League, he made only two starts – both came after the title had already been wrapped up.

As a result, it has been decided that Elliott can leave Liverpool this summer. In recent weeks, he has been linked with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Wolves, and now he has been backed to join West Ham.

Stuart Pearce backs West Ham to make move for Harvey Elliott

Speaking on talkSPORT (via Empire of the Kop), former West Ham player and assistant manager Stuart Pearce has urged his former club to enter the bidding for Elliott.

“When Klopp left, he said: ‘I should have played Harvey Elliott a bit more’. That was one of the statements he made. He identified the talent of him and identified that he didn’t play him enough. He hasn’t played enough this year once again. I think that would be a good move for both parties (if he joined West Ham).”

The problem that West Ham could encounter if they go for Elliott is his asking price. Liverpool are believed to be demanding £50m from any club that wishes to sign the 22-year-old this summer, which could be out of their budget.

It remains to be seen where Elliott ends up by the closing of this summer’s second transfer window in September. West Ham may be a good option, but unless a big sale or two happens at the London Stadium, it may not be a realistic one.