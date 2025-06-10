Liverpool & Spurs may have advantage over Man Utd in pursuit of £70m winger transfer

Antoine Semenyo in action for Bournemouth against Crystal Palace (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Interest is growing in Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, with the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United all keen.

The Ghana international is being most strongly linked with Spurs at the moment, with Sky Sports reporting that they’ve done the most work on this potential deal.

However, Sky also mention Liverpool and Man Utd as two clubs that have Semenyo on their list of targets for this summer.

The report states that Semenyo himself would favour a club playing in the Champions League, but it seems he hasn’t entirely ruled out United.

Still, that gives Liverpool and Tottenham the advantage as they both have Champions League football on offer for next season.

Antoine Semenyo transfer could cost big money

A previous report from Sky Sports suggested that Semenyo’s asking price could be £70m, so it will be interesting to see who’s willing to pay that.

Of course, players don’t always end up moving for the asking price that their clubs want, but it’s a decent indication of what suitors might have to get close to.

A key factor could be how much Semenyo pushes for a move, and that in turn could also hinge on if the 25-year-old really ends up being a priority for any of the names mentioned.

For now, it seems we’re still some way from knowing any of these things with any real certainty.

Antoine Semenyo could strengthen big six clubs

Semenyo surely looks good enough to strengthen most of the big six clubs after a superb season for Bournemouth.

The former Bristol City youngster finished the 2024/25 season with 13 goals and five assists in total, and played an even amount of games on either flank.

A pacey and skilful dribbler, Semenyo would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Antony and Alejandro Garnacho at United.

Semenyo could probably also be an upgrade on Tottenham’s inconsistent attacking players like James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Liverpool, meanwhile, already have good depth in that area of their squad, but Semenyo might be an option to consider if Luis Diaz leaves.

Diaz has been targeted by Barcelona recently, as reported by the Athletic.