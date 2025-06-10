New: Arsenal ready to walk away from Sesko talks, deadline set + talks advanced with another striker

Mikel Arteta and Benjamin Sesko (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arsenal have set a deadline for the Benjamin Sesko transfer negotiations to be resolved, sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside.

Having consulted multiple insiders with close links to the football agency industry, CaughtOffside have been told that Arsenal are still working to reach an agreement with RB Leipzig, but could move on to other targets.

Sesko has long been Mikel Arteta’s top target, but talks are also advanced with Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

This means Arsenal are ready to switch their focus to finalising a deal for Gyokeres if Leipzig don’t ease their stance on Sesko in the next few days.

CaughtOffside understands Arsenal “will consider moving to other targets after June 15”, as per one source.

Other sources would not confirm a date, but also clearly signalled that Arsenal seem to be growing impatient with this deal.

Could Arsenal leave Benjamin Sesko talks and sign Viktor Gyokeres instead?

Arsenal don’t want to pay Sesko’s €80m release clause, and that’s where the issue currently is.

Apart from that, sources have confirmed that everything is more or less in place between the club and the player on a contract until 2030.

Despite interest from Saudi Arabia, Sesko has made it clear that his preference is to remain in Europe.

Andrea Berta has also kept contacts alive with Gyokeres , who is also a target for Manchester United, so this could also be one to watch in the coming days.

What Fabrizio Romano told us about Arsenal’s striker targets

“Sesko remains very high on Arsenal’s shortlist. He’s a player they want and they made contact around ten days ago with Red Bull Leipzig,” Fabrizio Romano revealed in a piece for CaughtOffside a few days ago.

“Arsenal have been speaking directly to the club and also with the player’s camp, so Arsenal are working on the Benjamin Sesko deal.

“Another player Arsenal are looking at is Viktor Gyokeres, who is a different kind of player with different skills and a different price tag.”