Bryan Mbeumo player profile: How much would the Man United transfer target cost and what are his stats?

Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Bryan Mbeumo is one of the most talked about names at the moment after some fine form with Brentford in the 2024/25 season.

Here’s our player profile for Mbeumo to give context to his remarkable rise that has made him one to watch for this summer’s transfer window.

Who is Bryan Mbeumo? Background and early career

Mbeumo is a left-footed right winger playing for Brentford and the Cameroon national team.

After rising up through the Troyes academy, Mbeumo made his senior debut for the club in a Ligue 1 game against Metz in February 2018.

Mbeumo would go on to score 12 goals in 46 total appearances for Troyes before moving to Brentford in the summer of 2019.

Club career and statistics

Mbeumo started off playing in the Championship with Brentford, before playing a role in helping them win promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

Since arriving in the top flight, the 25-year-old has only gone from strength to strength, particularly in the season just gone, when he finished with 20 goals in all competitions in total.

Club Appearances Goals Troyes II 33 14 Troyes 46 12 Brentford 242 70

2025 summer transfer window

Mbeumo is unsurprisingly a player attracting plenty of interest in this summer’s transfer window, particularly from Manchester United.

CaughtOffside have reported on the Mbeumo to Man United saga here, whilst also adding that there has been some sign of interest from Tottenham, albeit less advanced.

United could surely benefit from adding a proven Premier League talent like this to their options out wide, especially when you look at how he compares to the club’s current wingers in the graphic below…

Meanwhile, Stan Collymore wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column recently to advise Mbeumo against joining United.

“Given the season that he has just had, he has earned the right to play European football in 2025-26. In most cases, going from Brentford to Man United is a big step up, but with Mbeumo, he can do so much better,” Collymore said.

“He’s been linked to Newcastle, but for me, I also think Aston Villa would be a really good fit. He would be working under a manager that would continue to get the best out of him, and he would be playing regularly in the Premier League and Europa League.

“Arsenal should also be all over him, as he would be a sensational addition to their attack.”