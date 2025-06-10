Manchester United head coach / manager Ruben Amorim during a Premier League match (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed that the player has made his preference. He wants to join Manchester United this summer, and his other suitors have been made aware of his decision.

Man United need a quality attacker

The 25-year-old has been outstanding in the Premier League, and he scored 20 goals in all competitions last season. He picked up nine assists along the way as well. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Manchester United if they can get the deal across the line.

The Cameroon International naturally operates on the right flank, but he is capable of slotting into the central role as well. His versatility will be an added bonus for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. It is no secret that they need to improve their attacking unit this summer. Players like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have not been able to live up to expectations, and Manchester United need upgrades.

They have had a disappointing Premier League campaign, and they will look to bounce back strongly next year. The 25-year-old could play a key role for them.

Bryan Mbeumo will look to join a big club

As for Mbeumo, he will want to join a big club and compete at a high level. Even though Manchester United have struggled in recent years, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could build a formidable team for the future. He will look to fight for trophies with them in future.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking to improve the attacking unit as well, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to move on to other targets now.

They should look to invest in a quality centre forward as well as a wide player.