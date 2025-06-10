Report: Chelsea “having a look” at 17-G/A midfielder who could be “interested in the move”

A general view as fans of Chelsea display a banner reading THE FAMOUS CHELSEA prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has done quite well for Nottingham Forest, and he scored seven goals across all competitions last season, and picked up 10 assists along the way as well. 

The midfielder could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Chelsea, who need more creativity in the final third. He is capable of slotting into the number ten role. He has the ability to operate on the flanks as well. Gibbs-White will add creativity and technical ability in the final third.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation, and the player would be interested in joining them. He wants to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can secure an agreement with his club. 

Arsenal have been linked with Gibbs-White as well.

Chelsea could use Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest
Morgan Gibbs-White has been in sensational form for Nottingham Forest this season (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA)

Brown said to Football Insider: “Morgan Gibbs-White is a player I hear they’ve been having a look at.

“He’s a very talented player and will bring energy to their midfield, that’s what they want.

“He’s athletic and can make a big difference at both ends of the pitch.

“He’ll be interested in the move because he wants to play in the Champions League.”

Gibbs-White is an indispensable asset for Nottingham Forest, and they will not want to lose him easily. They could demand a premium for his signature. They are also looking at potential replacements for him.

Chelsea must improve their squad

Meanwhile, Chelsea have returned to the Champions League, and they need to add more quality to the side. They need more creativity in the final third if they want to do well next season.

Signing quality players will be a priority for them this summer. The 25-year-old is a proven performer in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact at Stamford Bridge.

