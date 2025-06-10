Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, gestures as he gives the team instructions. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Lazio defender Mario Gila during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from La Lazio Siamo Noi, Chelsea, Tottenham, and PSG are interested in the 24-year-old central defender. He has done quite well for the Italian club, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for Chelsea.

Chelsea could use Mario Gila

They need to tighten up at the back, and signing a quality defender like Gila will be one of their priorities. Gila has shown that he is a reliable defender, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Chelsea have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they are likely to be an attractive destination for players. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the 24-year-old to join them. The former Real Madrid player will want to test himself at a high level, and Chelsea could provide him with that platform.

However, the report claims that the Spanish defender admires manager Maurizio Sarri, and the former Chelsea manager could play a key role in keeping Gila at Lazio. Gila has done well under Sarri at the Italian club so far.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Chelsea have the finances to submit a lucrative proposal for him, and the Italian club could be tempted. However, they will need to convince the Real Madrid player as well.

Spurs keen on the player

Meanwhile, Tottenham need defensive reinforcements as well, especially if they lose Cristian Romero in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official proposal to sign the 24-year-old in the coming weeks. They have an ambitious project, and they will be able to offer him Champions League football as well.