“Chelsea on it” – Fabrizio Romano still giving Blues hope of getting major signing done

Mike Maignan in action for France against Germany (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly still “on it” in their transfer pursuit of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, Romano provided an update last night, saying: “Negotiations still underway for Mike Maignan, club to club with Chelsea on it… one to the Deadline.”

Maignan is a world class goalkeeper who could be an important signing for Chelsea, but it’s been unclear if they’d be able to reach an agreement before the deadline for the Club World Cup.

Still, Romano is probably the most reliable transfer journalist in the business, so if he says this saga isn’t over yet, then that surely means Chelsea fans can have some optimism…

One issue in this story has been Chelsea’s reported unwillingness to pay Milan’s relatively low asking price for Maignan, according to a report by Alfredo Pedulla for Football Italia.

Mike Maignan signing is badly needed at Chelsea

Most Chelsea fans would surely agree that Chelsea need to pay up and get a deal for Maignan done this summer.

The 29-year-old has shone during his time at the San Siro, and looks like he’d surely be a significant upgrade on the unconvincing Robert Sanchez.

CFC are used to having the best goalkeepers in the world, having relied on modern greats like Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois in recent times.

Sanchez, however, is simply not at that standard, but Maignan looks like he would be.

Chelsea preparing for Club World Cup

Chelsea would do well to have Maignan signed in time for the upcoming Club World Cup tournament.

We should see some new faces in action for Enzo Maresca’s side there, such as Liam Delap and Mamadou Sarr, whose signing was announced yesterday.

Bringing Maignan in as well would surely give Chelsea a boost as they look to win this competition.