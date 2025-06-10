“Move now imminent” – Club-record Liverpool transfer is “here we go”, according to Fabrizio Romano

Florian Wirtz and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz to Liverpool can be considered all but a done deal as Fabrizio Romano has declared “here we go” for the €150m transfer.

According to Romano, posting on X this evening, everything is now verbally agreed between Liverpool and Wirtz’s club Bayer Leverkusen.

The Germany international is expected to cost €150m and will sign his contract and have his medical soon, with the move described by Romano as “imminent”.

See below for Romano’s post about the Wirtz deal, which has unsurprisingly got huge amounts of engagement in just a few minutes…

??? EXCLUSIVE: Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, HERE WE GO! Liverpool verbally agree deal in principle with Bayer Leverkusen for package reaching €150m add-ons included. Player side already agreed two weeks ago with move now imminent. Wirtz set for medical and contract signing. pic.twitter.com/0j6Bh9qAQ3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2025

What Florian Wirtz transfer means for Liverpool

Wirtz is one of the most exciting young talents in world football, and his huge reported price tag reflects that.

This smashes the Reds’ transfer record, with Darwin Nunez for €85m being their previous record purchase, as per Transfermarkt.

It’s a lot of money to invest on one player, but Wirtz has already played almost 200 games for Leverkusen, scoring 57 goals and helping them win their first ever Bundesliga title.

Still only 22 years of age, Wirtz also already has 31 senior caps for Germany, scoring seven goals.

Liverpool to make second summer signing from Leverkusen

With the imminent arrival of Wirtz, LFC have raided Leverkusen for a second time this summer.

Jeremie Frimpong also made the move to Anfield recently, replacing the departing Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

It will certainly be exciting to see these two linking up again next season in Arne Slot’s new-look Liverpool side.

The Dutch tactician only made one signing last summer, Federico Chiesa, but it already looks like this window could be a much busier one for Liverpool.