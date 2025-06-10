Breaking: Kevin De Bruyne to Napoli transfer resolved in last few hours, to be finalised in 48 hours

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

There is now a total agreement for Kevin De Bruyne’s transfer to Napoli, sources close to the situation have confirmed to CaughtOffside.

The Belgium international is a free agent this summer, having confirmed his decision to leave Manchester City earlier this year, and a deal with Napoli is finally close to being finalised.

There are now only small formalities to resolve in the coming 48 hours, with the expectation being that this can be signed off on Thursday this week.

De Bruyne has taken some time to resolve his future, but in recent weeks there have never really been any doubts about his decision – it was always going to be Napoli.

Kevin De Bruyne transfer all but done

De Bruyne will join Napoli on a two-year contract, and he and his wife have been in Naples to start planning for life in the Italian city.

The 33-year-old looks like he should be a superb signing for Antonio Conte’s side as they look to retain their Serie A title.

De Bruyne won six Premier League titles during his career in Manchester, as well as the Champions League and other major honours.

Napoli also eyeing other attacking players

Napoli also have some other big names in their sights this summer.

One of those is Jonathan David, even if a deal has stalled, while Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa is also someone under consideration.

Napoli will also need to resolve Victor Osimhen’s future soon with the Nigeria international’s spell on loan at Galatasaray coming to an end.

Osimhen has, however, has turned down Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, so it’s still not entirely clear where he’ll be playing next season, even if a departure from Napoli seems all but certain.