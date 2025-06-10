The Leeds United team huddle prior to a Sky Bet Championship match. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been promoted to the Premier League, and they will look to improve their squad during the summer transfer window.

They are likely to get rid of their fringe players as well. We have previously covered reports that players like Darko Gyabi, Sam Greenwood, and Joe Gelhardt are likely to be sold during the summer window.

It is evident that the free players are not a key part of their plans, and therefore, it would make sense for Leeds to sell them and raise some funds from their departure. They will need to bring in quality players, and selling some of their deadwood will help balance the books.

Leeds need to be ruthless

Football finance expert Dan Plumley revealed on MOT Leeds News: “If you’ve got players that would probably be in that squad and in and around the team in the Championship, that’s not necessarily the case in the Premier League. “And, if you are going to bring players in, then you do have to shift players on, and you can look at that as being a ruthless way to do business, but, if you could get a decent amount of money for those players and it’s two or three, that can quickly become £10-15 million. “It does then make an impact, and ultimately I think that comes down to the squad that you’re trying to look to create in the Premier League, and we’ve seen this season, haven’t we, with the three that have gone up and have come straight back down.”

Leeds trio needs to move on

Gyabi, Greenwood and Gelhardt are young players who need to play regularly. Leeds will not be able to provide him with that opportunity. It makes sense for the players to move on as well. They have a bright future ahead of themselves, and they should look to join a club where they will get ample first-team action.

All three players spent last season on loan away from Leeds, and they will look to sort out their permanent future now. They will look to join a club where they will be valued members of the starting lineup, so that they can focus on their football again. It remains to be seen whether they end up.