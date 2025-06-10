Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United celebrates scoring. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Newcastle United have been linked to the move for the West Ham United attacker, Mohammed Kudus.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for the London club, but he could be sacrificed this summer to raise funds.

West Ham are looking to improve their squad during the summer transfer window, and they need to sell the Ghanaian international.

Boost for Chelsea and Newcastle

Chelsea and Newcastle are keen on the player, and they will look to wrap up the move in the coming weeks. According to Football Insider, West Ham are reluctant to sell the player, but they are powerless to stop him from leaving because of the financial situation.

Pete O’Rourke said: “West Ham probably, reluctantly, will sell him, because they know they have to, sort of fund their own rebuild of the squad, and Kudus will be sacrificed because of that.”

Chelsea and Newcastle need Mohammed Kudus

Kudus has shown his ability in the Premier League, and he has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the country. Chelsea need more depth in the attack, and the 24-year-old could be the ideal acquisition for them. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three. He will help create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

Chelsea have secured Champions League qualification, and they will be an attractive destination for the player. It could be the ideal challenge for him at this stage of his career.

Similarly, Newcastle need more depth in the attack as well. They have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon. They need another versatile attacker to complete the front three.

Kudus would improve both teams in the final third, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Both clubs will be able to offer him Champions League football next season. He has 19 goals and 13 assists in 80 matches for the Hammers. His numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside quality players.

The transfer might eventually come down to which club can agree on a deal with West Ham.