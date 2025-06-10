General view outside the Old Trafford stadium. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the summer transfer window.

The 33-year-old is a target for Galatasaray and Al-Hilal as well. Manchester United have reportedly made enquiries for the German International, and they have expressed interest in signing him. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign him.

Barcelona open to a sale

According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona are looking to sell the player this summer. They owe the player wages of around €42 million, and they are unable to pay it in full. The German International is reportedly demanding that his outstanding wages be paid.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Manchester United certainly have the resources to get the deal done, and they could use a top-quality goalkeeper like him.

Man United need Marc-Andre ter Stegen

The German International would be a major upgrade on Andre Onana. The former Inter Milan goalkeeper has been underwhelming since joining Manchester United, and his error-prone performances have cost his side valuable points.

Onana has been a weak link for Manchester United last season, and he needs to be replaced. Ter Stegen certainly has the quality to thrive in the Premier League, and he could prove to be the ideal acquisition. He has the experience and leadership qualities to help Manchester United as well.

Even though he is likely to be a short-term acquisition, Manchester United cannot pass up on the opportunity to sign a player of his quality. He could transform them at the back. His winning experience could prove to be an invaluable addition to the Manchester United dressing room as well.

The player is highly rated, and German manager Julian Nagelsmann has labelled him as a “world-class player”.