Evan N'Dicka of AS Roma warms up. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve their defensive unit during the summer transfer window, and they have identified Evan Ndicka as a target.

The 25-year-old has done quite well for AS Roma this past season, and he has the qualities to do well in the Premier League. The physically imposing defender could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League if the opportunity presents itself.

Ndicka has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Man United need quality defenders

Manchester United finished 15th in the league table last season, and they conceded 54 goals in the Premier League. They will need to tighten up at the back if they want to fight for trophies next year. They will be desperate to return to the UEFA Champions League as well.

Signing a quality central defender will be one of their priorities this summer. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. According to RMCSport, they have made enquiries for Ndicka, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up with an official offer to sign him.

Tottenham keen on Evan Ndicka

Meanwhile, Tottenham are keen on the player as well. They have made enquiries for the Roma star as well. They could lose Cristian Romero this summer, and the Serie A star could be a quality alternative.

Tottenham will be able to offer him Champions League football for the next season, and it remains to be seen whether the defender is attracted to the idea of joining them.

Both clubs have the financial resources to get the deal across the line, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Ndicka has proven himself in Germany and Italy. He could look to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career. The move to England could be ideal for him.