“Done & signed” – David Ornstein calms Arsenal transfer fears with key update

Arsenal’s transfer move for Martin Zubimendi is done and signed, according to David Ornstein, despite some talk of Real Madrid hijacking the deal.

The Spain international has shone for Real Sociedad and looks like an exciting addition to the Gunners’ midfield, filling the gap left by Jorginho, who has left as a free agent at the end of his contract.

The Zubimendi saga has been a long-running one, with the Mail reporting back in January that a deal was already virtually done for this summer.

Ornstein has now confirmed once again that Arsenal see this as a done deal, with Real Madrid’s interest not as concrete as others have claimed…

? Arsenal regard Martin Zubimendi move from Real Sociedad as done & signed. 26yo Spain midfielder expected to report at start of pre-season with #AFC. Real Madrid sources say #RMFC never actively pursued situation. That + more transfer info @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/RNAmQJuvU9 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 10, 2025

Arsenal fans can surely rest easy now as Ornstein is pretty much as reliable as you can get for Arsenal transfer news, and indeed transfers at many other clubs.

Just yesterday, football.london were among the outlets claiming Real Madrid were pushing to hijack the Zubimendi deal, but it seems this is now unlikely to amount to anything.

Zubimendi has not yet been confirmed by Arsenal, but from what Ornstein is saying, it should be only a matter of time.

The 26-year-old makes sense as a top target for Mikel Arteta and co., with his playing style looking like it could really add something to the AFC midfield.

Intelligent on and off the ball, with a good range of passing, Zubimendi should give Arsenal a new dimension in that deep-lying midfield role.

Zubimendi done – what next for Arsenal?

Arsenal fans will hope this midfielder signing can be followed by some much-needed reinforcements in attack.

With no one in this Arsenal squad reaching double figures for league goals in the season just gone, the club surely need to invest in both a new striker and a new winger.

Still, the presence of Zubimendi could also be key as it might allow the likes of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice more freedom to get forward from midfield and potentially look to contribute double figures for goals.