Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, looks on prior to a Premier League match (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan during the summer window, and the player is determined to join them.

According to a report from French publication L’Equipe, the 29-year-old has made up his mind to leave the Italian club and move to London. He has already informed AC Milan that he will leave them on a free transfer next summer if he is not sold to Chelsea this summer.

The player is entering the final 12 months of his contract with the Italian club, and he has decided not to sign a contract extension with them.

Chelsea need an upgrade on Robert Sanchez

The 29-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and he would be an excellent acquisition for Chelsea. They have been looking for an upgrade on Robert Sanchez, who has not been at his best since joining from Brighton. Maignan would be a huge upgrade on the Spaniard. He has been labelled as an “elite” goalkeeper.

He has proven himself in France and Italy. He will look to try out a new challenge, and a move to the Premier League could be ideal for him. Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down. It is no surprise that the player is determined to join them. He will look to fight for major trophies with them.

Chelsea could use Mike Maignan

Meanwhile, Chelsea have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they will look to fight for major trophies. They need top players in order for that to happen.

Maignan is a world-class player who could be a transformative addition for the Blues.

Given his contract situation, the French international is likely to be available for a reasonable amount of money. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can wrap up the move quickly. His stance towards the transfer will certainly come as a major boost for the Blues, and it will strengthen their negotiating position.