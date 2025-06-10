Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins celebrate for Aston Villa (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Charles Watts believes Morgan Rogers is an “exceptional” talent who could make a fine signing for Arsenal, but he’s not sure how likely a deal is.

The Aston Villa star has shone in the Premier League and it seems only a matter of time before he earns himself a move to an even bigger club.

Rogers finished the 2024/25 season with 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, and there’s surely even more to come from the former Middlesbrough ace, who is still only 22 years of age.

A report from the Times has linked Rogers as a name Arsenal are looking at, but one issue for Watts is his position.

Morgan Rogers is exceptional, but is he the right fit for Arsenal?

Rogers can play a variety of roles, but Watts notes that he’s mostly played his best football in a central attacking midfield role for Villa.

For now, there isn’t really a space in the Arsenal team in that area of the pitch, so the Gunners are probably more likely to sign Rodrygo Goes or Nico Williams.

“The Morgan Rogers links have been interesting because there’s no doubt he’s an exceptional player,” Watts said.

“Arsenal saw that first hand last season, especially in the game at Villa Park at the start of the campaign when he gave them all sorts of problems.

“The expectation is that Aston Villa might have some PSR difficulties that they will have to navigate this summer having failed to qualify for the Champions league and it could be that they are forced into a sale of a player they would ideally not want to let go.

“Rogers is one of those players who has been mentioned as a potential departure and that’s no surprise given the way he has developed since moving from Middlesbrough.

“When it comes to Arsenal, I think he would be a welcome addition should they interest firm up into anything more concrete.

“The one issue I have with a potential move, however, is I’m not sure exactly where he fits in this team and system under Mikel Arteta.

“I’m sure they would find a way to fit in him, but it feels a bit like a square peg in a round hole.

“I don’t really see him as a left winger. I think he’s better in a central area where he can drive into the box and support the striker, or even be the striker himself.”

He added: “A winger should be the priority for me and I think it will be, which is why there is strong interest in the likes of Rodrygo and Nico Williams.

“If Arsenal were going to try and raid Villa for anyone this summer, I think the more likely option would be they return for Ollie Watkins, a player we know they tried to sign just a few months ago.