Newcastle United are interested in signing the PSG defender Nordi Mukiele this summer.

According to Africafoot, they have opened negotiations with the French outfit in order to sign the 27-year-old defender. Mukiele is not a key player for the Champions League winners, and therefore, it is unlikely that they will stand in his way.

Mukiele was linked with Manchester United at the start of last season. He was expected to leave PSG permanently last year, but the move did not work out.

Mukiele needs to leave PSG

The player has already been informed that he is not a part of Luis Enrique’s plans for the next season. The 27-year-old was on loan at Bayer Leverkusen last season.

He will look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football once again. A move to Newcastle United could be ideal for him. He is capable of operating as a right back as well as a central defender. His versatility will be a bonus for Newcastle if they can get the deal done.

Newcastle have already offered €15 million in order to sign the player, and he has a contract with PSG until 2027. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a reasonable deal in the coming weeks.

Newcastle need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window. They have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they need better players in order to do well in Europe.

Nordi Mukiele could fancy Newcastle move

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join Newcastle will be quite attractive for the player. They have an ambitious project and a talented squad. They have the resources to sign quality players as well.

It will be interesting to see if Mukiele can adapt to English football quickly and establish himself as a player for Newcastle. If he manages to hit the ground running in English football, he could be an asset for the Magpies.