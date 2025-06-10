Anthony Elanga celebrates with his Nottingham Forest teammates (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are understood to be eyeing up two big names in the transfer market as they look to strengthen their attack this summer.

Sources close to the agents’ industry have revealed to CaughtOffside that Newcastle are keen on both Anthony Elanga and Joao Pedro.

Their interest is at an early stage, with no talks or offers taking place yet, but Newcastle have been assessing targets and are “serious” about Elanga in particular, CaughtOffside have been told.

Other sources have indicated to us, however, that Nottingham Forest are “reluctant to let Elanga go” and could ask for as much as £60m for the Sweden international.

Pedro, meanwhile, is expected to cost as much as £70m, and one imagines Newcastle can’t afford to sign both players.

Newcastle United’s ambitious transfer plans revealed

Newcastle won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League in the season just gone, marking a great campaign for Eddie Howe.

It now seems the Magpies are likely to try to build on that success and bring in even more top class players, with Elanga seen as a particularly good fit.

The former Manchester United right winger contributed six goals and 11 assists in the Premier League last season, helping Forest qualify for Europe.

Sources believe Howe is particularly keen on Elanga, 23, due to his good relationship and link-up with NUFC striker Alexander Isak with the Swedish national team.

Anthony Elanga bouncing back after Man United struggles

Elanga has responded superbly to the disappointment of failing to make it at Man United earlier in his career.

Forest have managed to get the best out of the pacey attacker, and it’s now easy to imagine he could earn a move back to a bigger club before too long.

Even if Newcastle don’t sign Elanga this summer, he’ll surely have other suitors emerging in the near future.