Report: Man United star becomes transfer target for his former manager

Rasmus Hojlund in action for Man Utd (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Erik ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen, according to Stretty News.

Hojlund hasn’t quite managed to find his best form since joining Man Utd from Atalanta in the summer of 2023, scoring just 14 Premier League goals in 62 appearances across two seasons.

The Denmark international is still admired by his old manager Ten Hag, however, with Stretty News claiming the Dutch tactician wants to work with him again.

It remains to be seen if this will happen, however, as Hojlund is also wanted by Inter Milan, as revealed in Alfredo Pedulla’s exclusive CaughtOffside column last week.

Could Erik ten Hag bring Man United duo to Bayer Leverkusen?

Ten Hag worked with Hojlund at United and struggled to get the best out of him there, but perhaps the 22-year-old could fare better in the Bundesliga.

It seems Ten Hag might also be keen on a reunion with Alejandro Garnacho, as reported by both Fabrizio Romano and Mark Brus on CaughtOffside.

It could certainly end up being useful for the Red Devils to offload one or two of their struggling attacking players this summer.

Matheus Cunha has already joined United from Wolves, and Bryan Mbeumo could be next to move to Old Trafford.

What has Rasmus Hojlund said about his future?

From what Hojlund has said publicly, it seems he’s not desperate to get out of United, but of course the decision won’t be all his own.

“I have a contract until 2030, so I expect to play for Manchester United. I’m looking forward to going on a summer vacation, and then I’m fully dedicated to the project that’s underway,” Hojlund told TV 2 Sport, as quoted by Goal.

“I know I can’t get much out of reading things. I know what the facts are, and that is that I have a contract with Manchester United until 2030. I expect to play there, so I’m just getting ready for some summer vacation and then hopefully a good pre-season.”