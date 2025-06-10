Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe reacts on the sidelines. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking to sign a quality goalkeeper this summer, and they have identified James Trafford as a target.

According to Sky Sports, they have now initiated talks to sign the 22-year-old goalkeeper, and Burnley will hold out for a fee of around £30 million.

Newcastle are hoping to bring him in this summer, and they expect him to compete with Nick Pope for the starting spot. It is fair to assume that he will want regular game time.

Trafford is on the radar of Manchester United as well.

Newcastle could use a goalkeeper

It is an area of the pitch that is in need of improvement. Newcastle need to plan for the future, and signing one of the best young goalkeepers in the country would be a wise decision. Trafford picked up 29 clean sheets in 45 games last season.

The 22-year-old was exceptional in the Championship with Burnley last season, and he is likely to be tempted to join Newcastle if the opportunity presents itself. Trafford has been hailed as “incredible” this past season.

James Trafford could fancy Newcastle move

They have an exciting project, and they have a talented squad. They have secured Champions League qualification for the next season as well.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they have the resources to pay £30 million for the goalkeeper. He will be able to justify the investment in future. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Newcastle need to improve their squad if they want to do well in the Champions League next season. They need a deeper squad with more quality, and it is no surprise that they are keen on players like Trafford.

Meanwhile, Burnley have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they will not want to lose key players. However, Newcastle will be an attractive destination for most players, and they have the resources to tempt the Clarets into selling the player as well. It remains to be seen whether the Magpies can wrap up the move quickly.