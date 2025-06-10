“Agreement done” – Fabrizio Romano says “here we go” for major Tottenham deal

Fabrizio Romano says here we go for Thomas Frank to Tottenham (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has given the Thomas Frank to Tottenham move his trademark “here we go” as Spurs close in on their replacement for Ange Postecoglou.

Despite recently winning the Europa League final, Tottenham had a really poor season under Postecoglou in 2024/25, finishing in 17th place in the Premier League table.

Frank’s Brentford side fared a lot better, finishing 10th, 18 points ahead of Postecoglou’s Spurs, all whilst playing some fine football.

The Danish tactician looks an exciting appointment for Tottenham, and it was surely only a matter of time before he landed himself a big job like this…

??? Thomas Frank will become new Spurs head coach, here we go! Agreement done with the manager on contract terms and staff, Brentford set to release Frank for fee in the region of £10m. He’s the replacement for Ange

Postecoglou. pic.twitter.com/1vZAJ3bbN6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2025

What can Thomas Frank bring to Tottenham?

Managerial record by team and tenure Team From To Record P W D L Win % Denmark U16 1 July 2008 2011 25 10 3 12 40.00 Denmark U17 1 July 2008 July 2012 66 38 14 14 57.58 Denmark U19 July 2012 June 2013 15 10 1 4 66.67 Brondby 10 June 2013 9 March 2016 103 46 29 28 44.66 Brentford 16 October 2018 Present 317 132 77 108 41.64 Total 526 236 124 166 44.87

As the table above shows, Frank has had spells in charge of Brentford, Brondby, and before that he had spells in charge of various Denmark teams at international youth level.

The 51-year-old is unusual in not having a professional playing career of his own before moving into management, but that doesn’t seem to have had a negative impact on him in his career so far.

Tottenham needed to make a change

Although this has not been officially confirmed yet, when Romano says “here we go” it can usually be considered as good as a done deal.

Spurs fans will surely be pleased this has been resolved quickly, with sacking Postecoglou and moving fast to replace him looking like the right decision.

Although THFC won the Europa League, there were clear signs that things weren’t working under the previous manager.

Tottenham won only 11 league games in 2024/25, losing 22 matches and conceding 65 goals.

Even if trophies are nice, there was surely no way the club could risk another league campaign like that.