Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the RB Salzburg winger Dorgeles Nene this summer.

According to a report from Rudy Galetti on TEAMtalk, the 22-year-old has attracted the attention of multiple clubs from England, Germany and Italy. Tottenham have been monitoring his performances, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign him.

Tottenham need attacking depth

Nene has 15 goals to his name and nine assists this past season. He is capable of operating across the front three, and he could be the ideal addition to the Tottenham attacking unit.

They are in desperate need of a dynamic attacker like Nene, who is capable of slotting into multiple attacking roles. He is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a player for the club.

Tottenham need more cutting edge in the final third, if they want to do well next year. They have secured Champions League qualification, and they need to bring in better players who will help them match up to the European elite.

Dorgeles Nene could fancy Spurs switch

The talented young attacker could be tempted to join Tottenham. It would be a huge step in his career, and he would get to test himself in the Premier League.

Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential. The 22-year-old is valued at around €20-25 million. The asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his potential, and he could easily justify the investment in future.

Spurs have the resources to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player.

