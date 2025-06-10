46 G/A star waiting for Manchester United transfer to fulfil Premier League dream

Victor Osimhen and Alvaro Morata (Photo by Ahmad Mora, Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is reportedly waiting for Manchester United as he dreams of playing in the Premier League.

The Nigeria international’s future remains uncertain after his loan spell at Galatasaray last season, with the player surely unlikely to return to Napoli.

Osimhen performed well in Turkey, though, with a fine record of 40 goals and six assists in all competitions for club and country in the 2024/25 campaign.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Osimhen now seems to be holding out for a dream transfer to the Premier League, with Man Utd mentioned as a specific potential destination.

The report notes that Osimhen came close to joining Chelsea last year, but it seems they’re no longer in the mix, presumably due to their recent officially confirmed signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

Victor Osimhen and Manchester United look like a good fit

Osimhen and Man Utd look like they both need each other right now.

With a move to Saudi Arabia falling through, as per Gazzetta’s report, and previously by Alfredo Pedulla via Football Italia, Osimhen seems to have his heart set on a big more to a competitive European club.

The Premier League is widely regarded as the pinnacle in that sense, and United could appeal to the 26-year-old even if they’re going through a difficult period.

Man United to make changes up front

Last season was a nightmare for MUFC, and it’s clear Ruben Amorim has problems in his attack.

Matheus Cunha has already joined, Bryan Mbeumo could be next, and a central striker also makes sense as a priority as Ramus Hojlund could leave.

Osimhen’s prolific record in Italy and Turkey shows he could be just the upgrade Amorim needs to get this team back on track next season.