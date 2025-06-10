Daichi Kamada scores for Japan.

Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada has scored a brace for Japan in their AFC Asian qualifiers match against Indonesia.

The Eagles star opened the scoring after 15 minutes with a well-placed header and doubled the advantage for his country right at the stroke of halftime with an outrageous effort.

The Japanese international dribbled past two Indonesian players and lifted the ball over the goalkeeper into the back of the net.

🇯🇵⚽️ Daichi Kamada heads the ball in and gives Japan the lead after 15 minutes against Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/Hyx4XtQie9 — Palace Report (@PalaceReport) June 10, 2025

🇯🇵 Daichi Kamada. Brace for the Crystal Palace midfielder. pic.twitter.com/wjAgAZhgA1 — Palace Report (@PalaceReport) June 10, 2025

Palace should use Daichi Kamada in an advanced role

The midfielder has excelled in a more advanced role for Japan today, and it remains to be seen whether he is given the opportunity to express himself in a similar role for Crystal Palace.

The Eagles could lose Eberechi Eze during the summer transfer window. He has been linked with the move away from the club in recent months. They will need someone to replace his goals and creativity in the final third. The Japanese International certainly has the quality to step up and deliver.

Kamada could make a difference in the final third

He has previously shown his capabilities in the final third during his time in Germany. There is no doubt that he could be an important player for Crystal Palace as well.

The Crystal Palace fans will certainly be delighted with his performance for Japan against Indonesia so far. It will be interesting to see if the midfielder can complete a hat-trick in the second half.

He has been a key player for his country over the years, and they will hope that he can help them wrap up a comfortable victory here.

Videos via Sportstar2