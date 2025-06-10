Arsenal & Manchester United target “furious” with current club over broken transfer promise

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly “furious” at his club as he feels they’ve gone back on a gentleman’s agreement over a transfer away.
According to Portuguese outlet Record, Gyokeres has long decided he wants to leave Sporting, and he felt he would be allowed to do so for less than his €100m release clause.
The gentleman’s agreement he had with Sporting supposedly meant he could leave if clubs offered something in the region of €60m, plus €10m in potential add-ons and bonuses.
It now seems the Sweden international is angry at the Portuguese giants for going back on this, with Record claiming they’ve heard from sources close to the player that he is “furious” about the situation.
Viktor Gyokeres has attracted transfer interest from Arsenal and Manchester United
Fabrizio Romano spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside a few days ago to confirm that Arsenal have considered Gyokeres alongside their top target Benjamin Sesko.
Meanwhile Gyokeres has also been linked with Manchester United alongside the Gunners in a report from talkSPORT.
Both clubs need a striker this summer, and Gyokeres’ record of 97 goals in 102 games in two seasons at Sporting is hugely impressive.
The 27-year-old might find the Premier League a bit of a step up from playing in Portugal, but he also has experience of playing in, and scoring in, the Champions League.
Can Viktor Gyokeres get his move out of Sporting?
It will be interesting to see how this saga develops now, but it seems relations between Gyokeres and Sporting now aren’t great.
It probably wouldn’t make much sense for Sporting to force an unhappy player to stay, so we’ll surely see some movement on this before too long.
It’s not clear if he’ll end up at Arsenal, United, or somewhere else, but there will surely be plenty of clubs ready to pay decent money for such an in-form goal-scorer.
Arsenal need to buy both Sesko and Gykores if they want depth in the squad and to challenge in all four major competitions. Also if either one of these strikers went to an opposition it would be a disaster, given Arsenals opportunity and their value for money price tags to get them both at a huge discount price.
Jesus and Havertz can both play also as a winger as well as keeping all the wingers we already have for at least one more year and perhaps Sane on a free transfer. So the two new strikers £54m and £67m and a new defensive midfielder £51m, is all Arsenal really need if we keep all the players we already have at the club. We should progress further this coming year with the addition of many goals and depth in the squad.