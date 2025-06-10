Video: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk channels his inner Steven Gerrard with great strike for Netherlands

Virgil van Dijk scores and celebrates

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk got forward from central defence to score a rare long-range strike for the Dutch national team.

The experienced Netherlands international made it 3-0 to his country against Malta as they made a fast start to tonight’s game in this World Cup qualifier.

Van Dijk has occasionally got forward to score headers from set pieces, but it’s a bit unusual to see him drilling in a fine strike with his right foot.

Watch below for Van Dijk’s long-range goal, which is slightly reminiscent of the kind of goal Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard might score…

Pictures from ViaPlay

Van Dijk was clearly happy with his strike, and the Dutch fans in attendance will also surely be enjoying what’s proving to be a bit of a stroll in the park for their team.

Memphis Depay had also scored twice for the Oranje, firing in the opener from the penalty spot before adding a second just a few minutes later.

Virgil van Dijk recently signed new Liverpool contract

Van Dijk can focus on playing his best football with his national team now after recently resolving his future with Liverpool.

The 33-year-old captained LFC to the Premier League title in the season just gone, but the whole campaign was also full of stories about some key Reds stars’ futures.

Van Dijk was coming towards the end of his contract, but ended up signing a new (in April, as confirmed by the club’s official site) deal alongside Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, allowed his deal to run out and he ended up leaving Anfield for a move to Real Madrid.