Agreement close: Man City edging closer to record-breaking signing of midfielder

Manchester City are on the verge of securing the signing of highly-rated Sverre Nypan from Norwegian club Rosenborg, in what is expected to be a record-breaking transfer for the Norwegian league, according to The Athletic.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder, long regarded as one of Scandinavia’s brightest talents, is now close to finalising a move to the Etihad, subject to personal terms being agreed.

Nypan has been turning heads in Norway with a series of impressive performances for Rosenborg’s first team.

Making his senior debut at just 16, the teenager has since become a regular fixture in the starting XI.

Known for his intelligent movement, crisp passing, and technical sharpness, Nypan has drawn comparisons to players like Martin Odegaard and Luka Modric for his ability to dictate play from midfield at such a young age.

While Man City were not part of the initial group of clubs pursuing Nypan during the January transfer window, they have now acted decisively and are believed to be in advanced talks with Rosenborg to finalise the transfer.

City’s plan is not to bring Nypan into the first team immediately. Instead, the structure of the agreement is expected to include a season-long loan, either back to Rosenborg or another club in Europe, to allow the teenager to gain more first-team experience in a competitive setting.

The deal now hinges on the finalisation of personal terms with the player and his representatives.

Once complete, Nypan would join the ranks of promising young players City have invested in with a long-term vision.

Pep Guardiola team have managed to sign top young talent in recent transfer windows with the likes of Claudio Echeverri, Savio and Kayky all arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

If all goes to plan, the Norwegian starlet could be the latest gem polished in Manchester before being unleashed on the Premier League stage in the near future.

For the midfield position, the Premier League giants are also looking to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer.

