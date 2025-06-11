Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, acknowledges the fans after a Premier League match (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande during the summer transfer window.

According to Portuguese publication O Jogo, the two clubs are showing interest in the player, and they could face competition from Crystal Palace as well. The 21-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has been linked with multiple clubs.

Arsenal and Chelsea could use more depth in their defensive unit, and Diomande would be a solid long-term acquisition. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the player, and it will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running in the Premier League if the transfer goes through.

Arsenal need more depth in the side

Arsenal will be hoping to win major trophies next season, and they need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions. They have quality defenders at their disposal, and the 21-year-old would be a superb acquisition for them for the future.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for the African. Arsenal have scouted him in recent months.

Chelsea could use Ousmane Diomande

Meanwhile, Chelsea have looked vulnerable defensively, and they need to tighten up at the back. They have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they will be against elite players in Europe. They need to strengthen defensively, and signing the 21-year-old could prove to be a wise decision.

The player is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a player for both. Even if he costs a substantial amount of money, he could justify the investment in the long term.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Chelsea come forward with an official offer to sign the player. Whoever ends up signing him could have a future star on their hands.