Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during a training session (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest attacker Anthony Elanga has been linked with a move away from the club, and Arsenal are keen to secure his signature.

According to a report from TBR Football, Arsenal have an interest in the player, but he is likely to cost a substantial amount of money. Nottingham Forest will demand in excess of £60 million for the attacker.

He has been a key player for them with six goals and 11 assists last season. He has the potential to play for the biggest clubs in the country, and a move to Arsenal could be an exciting opportunity for him. It will not be easy securing his signature this summer, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player.

Arsenal need more quality on the flanks

Arsenal are lacking in depth in the wide areas, and they need players who will chip in with goals and creativity. Elanga is well settled in the Premier League, and he will add some much-needed unpredictability to the Arsenal attack.

Joining them would allow him to compete for the league title and test himself in the UEFA Champions League as well. Elanga has been linked with Newcastle as well.

Anthony Elanga could fancy a big move

The former Manchester United attacker will want to compete at a high level in future, and Arsenal could be an attractive destination for him. The 23-year-old has previously failed to establish himself as a key player for Manchester United, and he will look to prove himself at a big club.

Arsenal have been linked with multiple wide players this summer. It remains to be seen who they end up with. They should look to invest in a reliable centre forward as well, who can score goals consistently.