Viktor Gyokeres of Sweden during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding for the Portuguese club, and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League clubs. Gyokeres could prove to be an excellent acquisition for the two teams, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

According to a report from Fichajes, he is valued at €80 million, and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs are willing to pay for him. The report claims that the two clubs are prepared to take the final step and submit an offer for him. He is a world-class player who could transform them in the attack. Gyokeres has 54 goals and 13 assists to his name this past season.

Arsenal and Man United need Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal need an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who has not been able to score goals consistently. The lack of a quality striker has cost them the league title last season, and Arsenal will be desperate to improve in that area of the pitch.

On the other hand, players like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have been underwhelming in the Premier League. Manchester United need a reliable goal scorer to do well next season. They will be hoping to push for Champions League qualification, and they need a reliable source of goals.

Premier League move could be ideal

Gyokeres will want to take the next step in his career and join a big club capable of fighting for trophies. A move to the Premier League could be ideal for him. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. Arsenal will be able to provide him with Champions League football, and they are better placed to push for major trophies. They could be a more attractive destination for him.

However, Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down.