Arsenal turn attention to ‘exceptional’ 24-year-old Premier League defender

Arsenal are turning their attention towards Marc Guehi, the Crystal Palace and England centre-back, as part of their defensive reinforcement plans, according to The Athletic.

The 24‑year‑old has emerged as a strong candidate following their failure to complete a deal for Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, who chose a move to Real Madrid instead.

With William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes cemented as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice defensive pairing, Arsenal had initially sought a cover option.

Guehi’s contract situation, having just over 12 months remaining, makes him an appealing and potentially affordable option.

Marc Guehi would warm the bench at Arsenal

Despite his strong performances for Crystal Palace, Guehi may be hesitant to emigrate from a club where he is captain and a guaranteed starter, to one where he would compete for limited minutes.

This could have implications for his visibility to make his place in the England squad for World Cup next year.

Arteta’s squad depth is relatively strong at the back, but with injuries and departures looming, leadership from sporting director Andrea Berta is seeking another centre-back to ensure robustness across multiple competitions

Players like Kieran Tierney have left, and speculation surrounds Oleksander Zinchenko’s future, placing even more pressure on recruiting versatile defenders who can step in when required .

Guehi’s contract status has also attracted swift interest from other Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United had several £65 million bids rejected, marking him as one of the top defensive prospects available.

Chelsea have been linked with a reunion as well, with reports that they’re monitoring any opportunity to re-sign him.

Can Arsenal convince the Palace defender?

To secure Guehi, Arsenal will need to make a compelling case, showcasing both the opportunity for development and the value of being part of a title-contending project under Arteta.

They could launch a bid closer to £40–45 million, anticipating that Palace may accept a reduced fee given Guehi’s contract expiry time frame.

Ultimately, it comes down to Guéhi’s own ambitions. If he favours guaranteed starts and steady leadership over rotation at a bigger club, it may impact whether Arsenal can bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Former England boss Gareth Southgate lavished praise on Guehi following Euro 2024, calling him “exceptional” and confirming England’s trust in him.

