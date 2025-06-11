Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, arrives at the stadium prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club, and Arsenal have been linked with him.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are looking to bring in a dynamic attacker who is capable of slotting into multiple attacking roles, and the Brazilian could be well-suited for them. He is versatile enough to operate on the flanks as well as centrally. He has proven his quality in La Liga, and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well.

The report claims that initial contacts have already been made between the two parties, and the English club is willing to submit a substantial offer that will satisfy Real Madrid.

A summer move could be possible

Even though Real Madrid are not itching to sell the player this summer, they could consider cashing in on him if it allows them to bring in substantial money and helps them strengthen the squad.

The Brazilian attacker is reportedly open to a move as well. He is not ruling out a change of scenery this summer, but he wants to be a player in an ambitious project. A move to Arsenal could be ideal for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have done quite well in recent seasons. They have been challenging for the leaked title consistently, and they made it to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League last season.

Arsenal need Rodrygo Goes

Arsenal are lacking a quality attacker like Rodrygo, and the Brazilian could take them to a whole new level. He will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack. He could prove to be a major upgrade on his compatriot, Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal are probably one quality attacker away from winning major trophies, and the Real Madrid star could be ideal for them. He has won three league titles and two Champions League trophies with Real Madrid, and his winning experience could prove to be invaluable as well.