‘Told he can leave’ – Journalist names two players Chelsea are ready to sell this summer

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca has initiated a decisive summer clear-out at Chelsea, telling both Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic they are no longer in his first-team plans, according to The Chelsea Chronicle.

With the temporary transfer window closing ahead of the Club World Cup, the Blues are rapidly reshaping their goalkeeping department, bringing in new arrivals while moving on those deemed surplus.

After guiding Chelsea to a fourth-place Premier League finish and lifting the UEFA Conference League, Maresca is embarking on a squad refresh aimed at sharpening competitiveness and versatility across all areas.

Chelsea ready to revamp their goalkeeping department

Journalist Graeme Bailey has told The Chelsea Chronicle that the Blues have decided to part ways with two of their goalkeepers.

He said: “This talk of Chelsea having full faith in their five goalkeepers because we can throw Kepa into this as well. There really is no faith from Enzo Maresca in this at all. Of those five, Enzo Maresca doesn’t want any of them. Robert Sanchez has been told he can leave.

“Djordje Petrovic has been told he can leave and there’s interest from Nice. There’s quite a bit of interest in France in him. No shock given the season he just had.”

The goalkeeper purge is part of a wider brutal decision to overhaul the squad.

Over the next few weeks, Chelsea are expected to offload nearly 14 senior players, including high earners like Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi, and Christopher Nkunku, all of whom have played limited roles under Maresca.

The departures of Sanchez and Petrovic are more than collateral, they reflect a reallocation of resources.

Enzo Maresca has made swift moves

Chelsea have already added Liam Delap, Mamadou Sarr, and Dario Essugo to the squad in recent weeks.

Maresca is taking no prisoners in Chelsea’s transformation. Casting aside Sanchez and Petrovic offers them the opportunity to revive their careers elsewhere, but sends a loud message; only players aligned with his tactical vision will make the cut.

The Blues are reportedly eyeing a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White this summer.

