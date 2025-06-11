Leroy Sane of Germany trains during a Germany Training Session . (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

German International attacker Leroy Sane has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga in recent months.

His contract with Bayern Munich expires soon, and he has been linked with clubs like Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the player has opted to join Galatasaray after the Turkish outfit assured him of quality signings this summer.

They were very convincing with their future plans and the project at the club. It seems that Fenerbahce were willing to offer the 29-year-old more money compared to the Turkish rivals, but he has opted to join Galatasaray instead.

Sane waited for an improved Arsenal offer

The player has been linked with Arsenal as well. Apparently, Sane waited for an improved offer from the North London outfit before deciding on his future, but the Gunners never really followed up on their initial proposal with a better offer.

Arsenal need more depth in the attacking unit, and the 29-year-old would have been a useful acquisition for them. He is capable of operating on either flank, and he would have added goals and creativity to the side. He scored 13 goals last season and picked up six assists.

Leroy Sane would have been a quality signing

Sane has shown his ability in England with Manchester City in the past and he could have made an instant impact at Arsenal. They need more quality in order to fight for major trophies, and the German International could have helped them push for the title next season.

Sane has played for big clubs, and he knows what it takes to fight for major trophies regularly. His experience could have been vital for Arsenal as well.

Meanwhile, the player will look to establish himself as a key player for Galatasaray now. There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in Turkish football, and he could be a star for Galatasaray next season.