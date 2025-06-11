General view outside the Liverpool stadium, as fans wave giant flags, which feature the Liverpool emblem. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao during the summer transfer window.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, the player has been linked with Liverpool, and he ticks a lot of boxes for them. It would not be a surprise if the Portuguese International ended up making the move to the Premier League champions.

Leao has been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea as well.

Liverpool linked with AC Milan star

Brown said to Football Insider: “He ticks a lot of boxes for Slot because he has got that explosive burst of pace and he’s very direct in his play, so he would fit in well there. “We know he wants to add more attackers to his side, and he’s one on the list. “Just watch this space, because he could make that move to Liverpool even if he costs them big money.”

Rafael Leao would improve the Reds

Liverpool need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 25-year-old would be the ideal acquisition. He is versatile after to operate on either flank as well as centrally. He will add goals and creativity to the side. He has proved himself at Milan, and he has the technical attributes to succeed in England as well.

Leao had 25 goal contributions (12 goals and 13 assists) last season, and he could prove to be an upgrade on players like Darwin Nunez or Federico Chiesa. Both players have been linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer, and they will need to bring in a quality replacement.

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be quite exciting for the Portuguese international, and he might be open to trying out a new challenge at this stage of his career. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he will look to prove himself at a high level.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool comes forward with an offer to sign him in the coming weeks. Milan might not be willing to sell him easily, and they could demand a premium for the player.