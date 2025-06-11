Liverpool decide on next transfer target after getting Florian Wirtz deal done

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

As Liverpool continue revamping their squad under manager Arne Slot, their next confirmed summer transfer has tipped in, Milos Kerkez, the Hungarian left-back from Bournemouth, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The young Premier League star is only days away from completing a move to Anfield.

Having already agreed a deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, the Premier League champions are set to continue their spending spree this summer.

Kerkez is going to be the next to arrive at Liverpool

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, confirmed that Liverpool have already engaged in weeks of discussions, both with Bournemouth and Kerkez’s representatives.

He said:

“The next one that is going to happen for Liverpool is Milos Kerkez. “So get ready Liverpool fans because maybe today they can tell you about a club to club first contact. “No – Liverpool and Bournemouth have been speaking for weeks. “Liverpool and the agent of Kerkez have been speaking for weeks. So the next one is going to be Milos Kerkez.”

A dynamic full-back who features regularly in Bournemouth’s backline, Kerkez impressed with 41 games last season, contributing strongly both defensively and on the overlap with two goals and six assists.

The young defender is ready to challenge Andy Robertson in the left-back position.

With Anfield insiders confident, the move is expected to close within days, giving Kerkez ample time to integrate before training resumes.

Premier League giants have wasted no time this summer

With formalities underway and momentum high, Liverpool’s third confirmed summer signing (following Frimpong and Wirtz) may already be on the cusp of being announced, just in time for pre-season.

Slot has shown intent and ambition this summer by spending on new players to strengthen his squad.

The Dutch manager is ready to embark on a new successful era at Anfield and he is being heavily backed by the officials at the club.

As far as attacking targets are concerned, the Reds are interested in signing Atletico Madrid attacker Julian Alvarez but Diego Simeone has no intention of letting the Argentine striker leave the club this summer.

Not Wirtz or Kerkez: Liverpool’s ‘dream’ summer signing has been named by journalist