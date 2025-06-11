€70m valuation: Liverpool decide to offload ‘important’ player but only on their terms

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Darwin Nunez is expected to leave Liverpool this summer, with sources confirming the Uruguayan forward is open to a new challenge.

However, despite interest from multiple clubs, the Merseyside outfit is standing firm on its valuation and is unwilling to sanction a cut-price deal for the 25-year-old striker.

Liverpool are demanding a fee around €70 million, a valuation shaped by internal analytics and past transfer dealings, according to talkSPORT.

The club notably rejected a lucrative offer from Al-Nassr during the January window and have used that bid as a benchmark for this summer’s negotiations.

Liverpool still rate Darwin Nunez highly

In addition, performance data, particularly Nunez’s metrics when starting matches has strengthened Liverpool’s belief that he remains a high-value asset in today’s market.

His 2024/25 campaign saw him finish with 7 goals and 7 assists across all competitions, contributing to Liverpool’s attacking efforts despite fluctuations in form.

Atletico Madrid have emerged as the most serious European contenders for Nunez’s signature.

The Spanish side are looking to refresh their frontline and view Nunez as a high-ceiling option capable of thriving in Diego Simeone’s system.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League continue to monitor the situation closely, with Al-Nassr, who already tried in January, still interested in securing a marquee attacking name this summer.

Arne Slot is looking to raise funds for transfer business

Nunez’s departure could unlock funds for reinforcements, particularly in central midfield and attack but Liverpool are only willing to let the former Benfica man leave the club on their terms and valuation.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Nunez by calling him an incredibly ‘important’ player.

Another player who is being linked with a move away from Anfield this summer is surprisingly centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

Not Wirtz or Kerkez: Liverpool’s ‘dream’ summer signing has been named by journalist