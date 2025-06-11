Bernardo Silva of Portugal congratulates team mates Goncalo Inacio, Ruben Dias and Joao Palhinha. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Portuguese international defender Goncalo Inacio.

The 23-year-old has done quite well for club and country in recent seasons, and he has been linked with multiple clubs. According to Portuguese publication O Jogo, the player is attracting interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle. He has a release clause of €60 million in his contract, but Sporting could be willing to sell him for a more reasonable price this summer.

Liverpool need Goncalo Inacio

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool comes forward with an offer to sign him.

They need another central defender, and Inacio would be a quality long-term acquisition. Joe Gomez has struggled with persistent injury problems, and Jarell Quansah is not ready to start every week for a team, hoping to win major trophies.

Man United and Newcastle keen

On the other hand, Manchester United have looked vulnerable defensively, and they need upgrades on some of their current defenders. The 23-year-old has the quality to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for Manchester United. Inacio has played under Ruben Amorim during their time together at Sporting CP, and he should be able to settle quickly at Manchester United. The opportunity to reunite with his former manager could be quite attractive for the player.

Finally, Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification, and they need quality players. They need a reliable defensive partner for Sven Botman, and the Portuguese international could be the ideal fit for them.

It will be interesting to see if either of the three Premier League clubs follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player. They will hope to sign him for a reasonable amount of money.