Man United receive major boost to sign English midfielder who will be allowed to move

Manchester United’s summer rebuild under new head coach Ruben Amorim is gathering pace, and the club has now been handed encouragement in their pursuit of one of the Championship’s brightest midfield talents.

According to GiveMeSport, Middlesbrough have made it clear that they are open to allowing Hayden Hackney to depart this summer following their failure to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim likes Hayden Hackney

Amorim is believed to be a fan of Hackney’s skillset and sees him as a potential addition to a midfield that is in transition.

With Christian Eriksen leaving and Casemiro’s long-term future uncertain, the Portuguese coach is looking for young, high-upside players to strengthen the squad for both immediate contribution and long-term development.

United have already made a major splash in the early days of the summer transfer window by securing the services of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, activating his £62.5 million release clause. But they are far from finished.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo remains a top target and having seen their first big get rejected for him, they are prepared to try again for him.

Hackney represents a different type of signing, less headline-grabbing, but potentially equally important.

His grounding in the Championship and his growth under Michael Carrick make him a particularly intriguing option for Amorim, who is known for nurturing young talent.

Man United get encouragement to sign English midfielder

Middlesbrough could potentially entertain a move in the region of £20 million this summer but it remains to be seen how much the Championship club are going to demand.

Losing Hackney could hurt their hopes of mounting a promotion charge next season, but the club is likely preparing to resist unless a generous offer is received.

Hackney, with his blend of energy, skill, and room to grow, fits that blueprint at Man United.

If United are successful in their pursuit, Hackney could be another step in Amorim’s effort to reshape the Red Devils into a side that can challenge for major honours again, with a balance of proven quality and emerging stars.

The Red Devils are also looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer and Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen is on their radar.

As far as outgoings are concerned, Rasmus Hojlund could be offloaded with Bayer Leverkusen interested in the attacker.

