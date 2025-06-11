Man United finalise two names on their transfer shortlist to replace Andre Onana

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have added OGC Nice shot-stopper Marcin Bułka to their growing list of potential goalkeeper targets, according to Ben Jacobs.

The 25-year-old Polish international is one of several options being closely monitored by the Red Devils as they assess their long-term plans between the posts.

While Andre Onana remains Man United’s current first-choice goalkeeper, his position is no longer guaranteed.

Club officials have yet to communicate to Onana that he is surplus to requirements, but internal discussions are ongoing regarding whether the Cameroonian will remain the undisputed No. 1 heading into next season.

Andre Onana has flopped at Man United

Onana joined United from Inter Milan in 2023 for a significant fee but has so far endured a turbulent time at Old Trafford, featuring costly errors in both domestic and European fixtures.

Despite showing signs of improvement later in the season, questions persist over his consistency and suitability for manager Ruben Amorim’s system.

Bułka previously had stints at Chelsea and PSG but has flourished in France’s top tier with regular game time.

His impressive form has not gone unnoticed, with United scouts tracking his performances over recent months.

United are also keeping tabs on Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez, who has been linked with a summer move away from Villa Park.

The World Cup-winning Argentine is admired not only at Old Trafford but also by Atletico Madrid, adding further competition to his signature.

Martinez brings experience, leadership, and a big-game mentality, attributes United may consider vital if they move on from Onana or seek a direct upgrade.

Amorim wants a new goalkeeper next season

United are carefully weighing their options. The club is not rushing to make a final decision and are open to both retaining Onana and signing a new No. 1, depending on how the transfer market develops and what kind of backing Amorim receives for his squad overhaul.

Whether it’s Bułka, Martinez, or another name, it’s clear that United are exploring all possibilities to strengthen a position that was once considered secure.

Expect movement in the coming weeks as the club reshapes key areas of the pitch for the 2025/26 campaign.

Along with Onana, Alejandro Garnacho is another big name facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

