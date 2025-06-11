Christian Eriksen of Manchester United celebrates with teammates after scoring. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi this summer.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United are keeping tabs on his situation, and they could look to make a move for the 28-year-old. He will be available for a fee of £9 million after relegation, and he could prove to be a value-for-money addition for Manchester United.

Ndidi has been linked with clubs like Atletico Madrid as well.

🚨 Man United, Everton and Al Ahli all have Wilfried Ndidi on their radar, as he’s seen as good value for money with his £9 million relegation clause, as a potential squad player. Nothing is advanced with any club as of yet. [@JacobsBen, @UnitedStandMUFC] #mufc pic.twitter.com/sHBvSG0Yh7 — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 10, 2025

They have looked quite vulnerable last season, and a defensive midfielder could help them tighten up at the back. The Nigerian International will help protect the back and break up opposition attacking moves. He has extensive Premier League experience, and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford if he joins the club.

Ndidi has been described as a “very clever” player in the past.

Man United must seal bargain move

Manchester United need to improve their squad adequately during the summer window. They cannot afford to pass up on a bargain like Ndidi. The opportunity to join Manchester United will be quite exciting for the player as well. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and he will look to fight for trophies with them in future.

Similarly, Everton are keen on the player as well. They have been linked with him in the past.

Wilfred Ndidi would be a superb addition

It remains to be seen where the 28-year-old midfielder ends up. He has the quality to play in the Premier League regularly, and he could be an asset for the two clubs. Given the asking price, it seems like a no-brainer, and both clubs should do everything in their power to get the deal done.

Manchester United finished in the bottom half of the league table last season, and they need quality signings this summer in order to bounce back. Apart from strengthening the defensive unit, they should look to bring in a reliable striker, a wide player and a defensive midfielder.

Ndidi could be the ideal fit for them. Casemiro was quite underwhelming last season, and the Nigerian could compete with him for the starting spot.