Man United open to £70 million sale as Aston Villa and Chelsea battle for ‘impact player’

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United have placed a hefty £70 million valuation on Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho, according to The Independent.

The move comes amid growing tension between the 20-year-old and head coach Ruben Amorim, leading to speculation that Garnacho may be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer.

Garnacho’s future at United started unraveling after being omitted from the starting lineup for the Europa League final against Tottenham.

In a gathering at Carrington, the coach is said to have bluntly told him to “find a new club,” highlighting a clear rift that may not be repairable.

Premier League clubs interested in Garnacho

United initially placed a lower valuation on Garnacho, but as interest intensified, especially from Premier League rival Aston Villa, his worth surged to the £70 million mark.

Clubs like Chelsea, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, and Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly tracking the winger, making him one of the most sought-after young forwards this summer.

In his 36 Premier League appearances last season, Garnacho delivered a respectable six goals and three assists, a return reflective of both his growing influence and room for development.

Selling Garnacho could help fund a major summer revamp at Old Trafford.

United have already brought in Matheus Cunha for £62.5 million and are exploring other attacking additions, such as Viktor Gyokeres and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

Meanwhile, the departures of key players, including Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Jadon Sancho, will free up more funds and squad spots.

Man United ready to revamp their squad

With Aston Villa and Chelsea reportedly serious about Garnacho, negotiation will be closely watched.

Villa faces financial regulations that could limit their offer, whereas Chelsea has previously been linked with the winger and may be willing to meet United’s asking price.

Despite showing considerable promise on the pitch, off-field issues have altered his standing at the club.

With Man United chasing a major rebuild and clubs across England and Europe circling, his next move could shape not only his career but also United’s trajectory heading into the new season.

Football pundit Gary Neville once lauded Garnacho as an ‘impact player’ for Man United.

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen is dreaming of a move to Man United as the striker waits for the Premier League club to make their move.

Man United receive major boost to sign English midfielder who will be allowed to move