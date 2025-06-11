Manager confirms Liverpool interest in a move for 29-goal ‘extraordinary’ attacker

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has confirmed that Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Julian Alvarez this summer.



Speaking on the growing speculation, Simeone confirmed interest of the top clubs in his star attacker but he also claimed that Alvarez is “ours”.

The possible departure of Darwin Nunez, who has struggled for consistency since arriving from Benfica, could open the door for a high-profile replacement.

Liverpool need to replace Nunez this summer

Should Nunez leave, Diogo Jota would stand as the only natural striker at Slot’s disposal.

Having already secured Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen in a £29.5 million deal, the Reds are on the verge of completing a club-record move for Frimpong’s teammate Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool are also advancing in negotiations with Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth as Arne Slot begins reshaping the squad in his vision.

Despite admitting interest from some of the top clubs including Liverpool in the signature of Alvarez, Simeone confirmed that his club needs to protect him.

He said:

“Every club wants to sign Julián Álvarez.” “It’s logical. I can’t imagine it any other way. Of course every top club wants him—Barcelona, PSG, Arsenal, Liverpool… all of them. And for us, for Atlético fans, it should be a point of pride that everyone wants him. Why? Because he’s ours. And since he’s ours, we need to protect him. We have to make sure he feels happy. And how will he feel happy? By winning. And to get there, we all need to give 110%. Not just for him, of course—for everyone. “He is 25 years old, an extraordinary player—hungry, humble, hardworking, a goal-scorer, and full of class.”

With a revamp underway under Slot, landing a player of Alvarez’s calibre could significantly elevate Liverpool’s attacking options and signal their intent to challenge both domestically and in Europe once again.

Arne Slot is looking for a new number nine

However, signing Alvarez may prove to be too difficult this summer with the Spanish giants not willing to entertain any offers for him.

The former Manchester City man scored 29 goals last season and was one of the best players in La Liga.

The Reds have also been linked with a move for Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko with Slot desperate to sign a new striker this summer.

Their dream signing remains Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak but he may be out of their reach this summer.

Door opens for Liverpool to sign England international after he rejects Tottenham move