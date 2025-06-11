Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Brighton attacker Joao Pedro during the summer transfer window, and they will have to pay a substantial amount of money for him.

The 23-year-old joined Brighton for a fee of around £30 million, but they are demanding a fee of around £50-60 million to sell him this summer, as per Football Insider. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to pay over the odds for him.

The Brazilian has been outstanding since the move to the Premier League, and he has 30 goals and 10 assists in 70 appearances for the Seagulls.

Newcastle could use more attacking depth

Newcastle need more depth in the attacking unit, and they have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak. The South American could share the goal scoring and created burden with the Swedish international. They have recently failed with their pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo.

The opportunity to join Newcastle is likely to be attractive for him. They have an ambitious project and a talented squad. They have secured Champions League qualification for the next season as well.

Pedro will want to compete at a high level and fight for trophies. Newcastle could provide him with that. They managed to win the English League Cup last season.

Joao Pedro would be a future investment

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are ready to step up their efforts and come forward with an official offer to get the deal done. The 23-year-old might be an expensive acquisition now, but he has the ability to justify the outlay in the long term.

He could be a key player for Newcastle alongside Isak and Anthony Gordon next season. Newcastle will look to fight for trophies once again, and they need to sign players like Pedro.

The 23-year-old is quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He is well settled in English football, and he could make an instant impact at Newcastle.